All-Share Index Posts Rebound, Gains 22bps

Share

Halting six successive sessions of losses, the Lagos bourse posted a 22bps gain to close at 97,123.61 points. Sell-off in MTNN (-0.24%), TRANSCORP (-1.64%), and WAPCO (-1.04%) was offset by gains ZENITH – BANK (+5.74%), FBNH (+1.49%), and UBA (+9.87%), supporting the overall market performance.

Accordingly, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 29.89 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N130.94 billion to close at N58.85 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions advancing by 79.64 per cent.

A total of 3.60 billion shares valued at N25.57 billion were exchanged in 10,679 deals. S O V R E N I N S (+3.51%) led the volume chart with 2.50bn units traded, while UBA (+9.87%) led the value chart in deals worth N6.74 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.30- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. CONOIL (+9.93%) topped 25 others on the leader’s table while OANDO (-9.98%) led 19 others on the laggard’s log.

Share

Please follow and like us: