All-Share Index Posts Rebound, Gains 0.72%

Breaking the three days losing streak, the local bourse posted gains as the benchmark index advanced by 0.72 per cent to close at 99,980.30 points. Gains in GTCO (+10.00%), ZENITHBANK (+7.86%) and FBNH (+1.27%), contributed to overriding losses in NESTLE (-9.09%), TRANS- CORP (-0.08%), and STAN- BIC (-0.45%), keeping the market in the green.

However, the market is on track for another week of loss. The year-to-date return rose to 33.71 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N390.43 billion to close at N54.71 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 49.27 per cent. A total of 542.95 milliin shares valued at N8.70 billion were exchanged in 9,650 deals.

UBA (+10.00%) led both the volume and value chart with 93.71 million units traded in deals worth N2.07 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.84-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. GTCO (-10.00%) topped 34 others on the leader’s table while SUNU- ASSUR (+10.00%) led 18 others on the laggard’s log.