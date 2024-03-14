All-Share Index Maintains Bullish Run, up 0.47%

The Nigerian equities maintained the bullish run yesterday as the benchmark index up 0.47 per cent to settle at 104,007.36 points. Sustained interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+2.26%), TRANSPOWER (+0.58%), and GTCO (+3.26%), offsetting sell-off in FBNH (-1.32%), TRANSCORP (-2.94%) and NB (-0.51%), kept the market green.

The year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 39.10 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦273.12 billion to close at ₦58.81 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 35.93 per cent. A total of 326.95 million shares valued at ₦9.12 billion were exchanged in 9,570 deals.

TRANSCORP (-2.94%) led the volume chart with 38.95 million units traded, while NESTLE (+0.00%) led the value chat with deals worth ₦1.50 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.41- to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. ETI(+10.00%) topped 30) others on the leader’s table while SKYAVN (-10.00%) led 21 others on the laggard’s log.