All-Share Index Loses, Down 0.43%

Equities ended lower on Wednesday, reversing some of the gains of Tuesday session as the benchmark index lost 0.43 per cent to close at 66,482.28 points.

Investors’ interest in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+1.27%), GTCO (+2.27%) and ACCESSCORP (+0.31%), was offset by continued sell- off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-3.85%) alongside FBNH (-0.31%) and WAPCO (-0.17%) putting the market in the red.

Consequently, the year- to-date (YTD) return fell to 29.72 per cent, as market capitalisation shed N158.01 billion to close at N36.39 trillion. The total volume of trades increased by 80.5 per cent to 657.52 million units, valued at N4.60 billion, and exchanged in 6,646 deals.

UNIVINSURE was the most traded stock by volume at 336.29 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at N885.39 million. On sectors, the Insurance (+0.3%) and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) indices advanced, while the Banking, Industrial Goods, and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.3x), as 29 tickers gained relative to 22 losers. OANDO (+9.9%) and REDSTAREX (+9.8%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while IKEJA HOTEL (-10.0%) and WEMA- BANK (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list.