All-Share Index Gains 53 Basis Points

The NGX ASI market sustained its bullish momentum to start the trading session this week, with the benchmark index advancing by 53bps to close at 135,166.51 points.

The market capitalisation advanced by 47bps to close N85.46 trillion. The yeart-to-date return increased to 31.32 per cent from 30.63 per cent the prior session.

The market performance was driven by buying interest in DANGCEM (+0.30%), MTNN (+2.65%), and GTCO (+0.11%), offsetting declines in ZENITHBANK (-1.76%), ACCESSCORP (-2.81%) and FIRSTHOLDCO (-3.18%).

Market activity was mixed compared to the previous session, with transaction volume advancing by 11.47 per cent while value of transactions plunged by 4.14 per cent.

FIDELITYBK (-0.94%) led the volume and value charts with 123.01mn units traded in N2.58bn worth of trades. Market breadth closed positive at 1.80x, indicating market gainers outnumbered losers.

ACADEMY (+9.99%) led the forty-four (44) gainers, while LIVESTOCKS (-10.0%) topped the list of twenty-four (24) laggards and the rest of stocks were unchanged.

The NASD OTC Securities Index (NSI) and market capitalisation advanced by 1.40 per cent. The NSI closed at 3,684.60 points, while market capitalisation closed N2.16 trillion.

Market activity declined across volume and value of transactions plunging by 73.21 per cent and 15.42 per cent respectively. SDCSCSPLC (+9.06%) topped the market gainers, while SDWAMCO (-1.90%) led the market losers.