All-Share Index Gains 3bps As Mkt Cap Adds 15.27bn

The NGX All Share Index started the week on a positive note, advancing to 97,747.27 points as the index gained 3bps.

Investors’ interest in ZENITHBANK (+0.46%), OANDO (+2.15%) and UBA (+0.15%) outweighed sell-off in GTCO (-1.16%), TRANSCORP (-1.35%) and FBNH (-0.72%), leaving the market in the positive terrain.

Consistently, the yearto-date (YTD) return increased by 3bps to 30.72 per cent, while the market capitalisation added N15.27 billion to close at N59.23 trillion.

On the day’s market activities, trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down 21.15 per cent. A total of 413.35 million shares valued at N5.34 billion were exchanged in 9,004 deals.

JAPAULGOLD (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 179.10m units transacted while ACCESSBANK (-3.03%) led the value chart with N775.55 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.4-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out – numbering declining ones.

JOHNHOLT (+9.97%) topped 27 others on the leader’s log, while ME – CURE (-9.65%) led 19 others on the laggard’s table.

