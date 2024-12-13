All-Share Index Gains 25bps As Mkt Cap Hits N59.87trnk

Share

The Lagos bourse yesterday sustained its bullish sentiment, as the benchmark index closed 25bps stronger to settle at 98,760.59 points.

The market’s performance was spurred by gains in FBNH (+0.38%), OANDO (+3.73%), and WAPCO (+6.06%), which outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.79%), UBA (-0.90%), and ACCESSCORP (-0.21%).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 32.08 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N152.10 billion to close at N59.87 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 8.94 per cent.

A total of 489.65 million shares valued at N7.06bn were exchanged in 8,304 deals. FCMB (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 77.63 million units traded in deals worth N698.66m.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.45-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out – numbering declining ones.

Again, CONOIL (+10.00%) topped 28 others on the leader’s log, while DAARCOMM (-8.47%) led 19 others on the laggard’s table.

