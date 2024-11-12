All-Share Index Gains 14bps

Share

Bullish sentiment continued yesterday as the NGX All-Share Index gained 0.14 per cent to close at 97,374.25 points in the first trading session of the week. Sell-off in UBA (-0.16%), ACCESSCORP (-2.64%), and WAPCO (-0.52%) were offset by demands for ARADEL (+9.99%), FLOURMILL (+1.56%), and MANSARD (+3.23%), driving the market’s positive performance.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 30.23%, while the mar – ket capitalisation gained N83.66 billion to close at N59.00 trillion. Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 20.21 per cent.

A total of 297.83 million shares valued at N7.52 billion were exchanged in 9,902 deals. S T E R L I N G N G (-4.76%) led the volume chart with 36.13 million units traded while UBA led the value chart in deals worth N1.04 billion.

Market breadth closed marginally negative at a 0.92-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. UCAP (-9.78%) topped 24 others on the laggard’s table while EUNISELL (+10.00%) led 22 others on the leader’s log.

