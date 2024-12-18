All-Share Index Gains 13bps, Mkt Cap Gains N76.69bn

Share

Extending its winning streak for the sixth consecutive session, the Lagos bourse maintained the positive momentum as the benchmark index closed 0.13 per cent stronger to close at 100,050.94 points, the highest point since July 25, 2024.

Gains in GTCO (+0.96%), STANBIC (+3.70%), and STER – LINGNG (+0.20%) contributed to keep the market in the green.

Consequently, the ASI year-to-date return rose to 33.80 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N76.69 billion to close at N60.65 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 33.39 per cent and total of 478.08 billion shares valued at N22.51 billion.

E T R A N Z A C T (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 70.23 million units traded while TRANSCOHOT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N7.42 billion Market breadth closed negative at a 0.81- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones.

CUTIX (-10.00%) topped 25 others on the lag – gard’s table while MRS (+10.00%) led 20 others on the leader’s log.

