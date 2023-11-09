All-share Index Gains 0.23% On Sustained Bullish Run

The Nigerian equities maintained a positive momentum as the benchmark index closed 0.23 percent stronger to settle at 70,773.31 points. Buying Interests in BUACEMENT (+1.90%), GTC0 (+0.28%) and UBA (+1.47%) outweighed losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.30%), TRANSCORP (-0.32%) and FIDELITYBK (-3.19%) keeping the market in the green.

Consequently, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 38.09 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N87.79 billion to close at N38.89 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 24.3 per cent to 558.34 million units, valued at N9.79 billion, and exchanged in 6,401 deals.

FBNH was the most traded stock by volume and value at 209.90 million units and N4.04 billion, respectively. Across the sectors, Insurance (+2.7%), Industrial Goods (+0.9%), and Banking (+0.3%) indices advanced, while the Oil & Gas index closed flat.

The Consumer Goods (-0.1%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.1x), as 26 tickers gained relative to 24 losers. JAPAULGOLD (+9.9%) and PRESTIGE (+9.8%) topped the gainers’ list, while CAVERTON (-9.9%) and MEYER (-9.9%) recorded the most significant losses of the day.