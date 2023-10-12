All-Share Index Gains 0.17%

The local bourse bounced back yesterday, paring previous session losses, as the benchmark Index regained 0.17 per cent to close at 67,100.49 points. Investor interests in industrial heavy- weight, BUACEMENT (+2.32%) alongside UBA (+0.58%) and FLOURMILL (+0.47%), offset sustained sell-off in Tier-1 banks, ZENITH- BANK (-0.63%), GTCO (-1.82%) and ACCESSCORP (-0.32%), pushing the broader index into positive terrain.

As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 30.93 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N63.52 billion to close at N36.86 trillion. The total volume of trades advanced by 59.4 per cent to 410.32 million units, valued at N4.46 billion, and exchanged in 5,637 deals.

NEIMETH was the most traded stock by volume at 163.20 million units, while ZENITH- BANK was the most traded stock by value at N1.02 billion. Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Insurance (+1.6%) and Industrial Goods (+1.0%) indices posted gains, while the Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

The Banking (-0.3%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by mar- ket breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.1x), as 18 tickers gained relative to 17 losers. THOMASWY (+9.8%) and DAARCOMM (+9.5%) topped the gain- ers’ list, while OMATEK (-8.3%) and OANDO (-8.1%) recorded the highest losses of the day.