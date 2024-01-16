All-Share Index extends gains, up 1.92%

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced expected engagement of reputable and credible operations and maintenance companies to operate Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC). It stated that the decision is to ensure reliability and sustainability of the refinery towards meeting Nigeria’s fuel supply and energy security obligations. The oil company disclosed these in a statement yesterday titled: ‘Request for expression of interest (EOI) for the provision of operations and maintenance (O&M) services for NNPC Limited Port Harcourt refining Company (PHRC).” The statement read: “The Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNNPC) Limited is seeking to engage reputable and credible Operations & Maintenance (O&M) companies to operate and maintain one of its refineries, Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), to ensure reliability and sustainability towards meeting the nation’s fuel supply and energy security obligations.

“Complete details on description, eligibility criteria, compliance with the Nigerian Content Act, Submission of EOI documents, closing date and important information are available on our official website.” aOpening the week, Nigerian equities extended gains from last week as the market capitalisation quoted companies gained N874.41 billion to close at N46.32 trillion while the benchmark index closed 1.92 per cent stronger to settle at 84,640.89 points. Buy interests in industrial heavyweights namely, DANGCEM (+7.14%), BUACEMENT (+0.59%), alongside ZENITHBANK (+3.60%) kept the market in the green, offsetting selloffs in FBNH (-1.79%), UCAP (-0.39%) and JBERGER (-3.54%). As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 13.20 per cent. The total volume traded advanced by 34.4 per cent to 807.51 million units, valued at N11.03 billion, and exchanged in 13,647 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume at 66.89 million units, while NASCON was the most traded stock by value at N1.09 billion.

From a sectoral perspective, gains in the Insurance (+7.2%), Industrial Goods (+4.4%), Consumer Goods (+1.8%), Banking (+1.3%) and Oil & Gas (+0.1%) indices reflected the overall market performance. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 66 tickers gained relative to 8 losers. PZ (+10.0%) and SOVRENINS (+10.0%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while ABBEYBDS (-9.5%) and JBERGER (-3.5%) topped the losers’ list.