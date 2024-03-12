All-Share Index extends gains, up 0.70%

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extended gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.70 per cent stronger to settle at 102,044.84 points. I n t e r e s t i n TRANSPOWER (+4.98%), GTCO (+1.95%), and ZENITHBANK (+6.47%) kept the market in the green, outweighing selloffs in FBNH (-1.23%), OANDO (-5.00%) and STERLINGNG (-1.05%). As a result, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 36.47 per cent, while market capitalisation gained ₦403.69 billion to close at ₦57.70 trillion. The total volume of trades increased by 27.7 per cent to 436.90 million units, valued at N17.10 billion, and exchanged in 11,344 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume at 96.63 million units, while TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock by value at N5.93 billion. Performance across the sectors was mostly positive, following gains in the Banking (+2.0%), Insurance (+1.4%), Consumer Goods (+1.1%) and Industrial Goods (+0.1%) indices. Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas (-0.2%) index was the sole loser of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.1x), as 34 tickers gained relative to 16 losers. H O N Y F L O U R (+10.0%) and NEM (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while PRESTIGE (-10.0%) and LASACO (-9.8%) recorded the highest losses of the day

