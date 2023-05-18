All-Share Index Extends Gains, Up 0.31%

The Lagos bourse closed higher as the benchmark index gained 0.31 per cent to settle at 52,580.86 points. Sustained interests in ZENITHBANK (+2.65%), GTCO (+4.18%) and FBNH (+0.83%) kept the market in the positive territory. As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.59 per cent, while market capitalization gained N87.95 billion to close at N28.63 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 16.24 per cent. A total of 680.80 million shares valued at N7.89 billion were exchanged in 6,666 deals. FIDELITYBK (-2.12%) led the volume chart with 254.05 million units traded, while GTCO (+4.18%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.57 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.67-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. NB (+9.63%) led 24 others on the leader’s log while TRANSCORP (-5.23%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s table.