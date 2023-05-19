New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
All-share Index Erodes Gains, Down 0.90%

On the local bourse yesterday, previously accumulated gains for the week were erased as the benchmark index shed 0.90 per cent to close at 52,109.43 points. The market’s loss was primarily driven by the decline in telco heavyweight, AIRTELAFRI (-6.00%).

The decline puts the index on track for another week of loss. Consequently, the year-to- date (YTD) return fell to 1.67 per cent, while market capitalization shed N256.69 billion to close at N28.37 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 34.77 per cent. A total of 334.24 million shares valued at N5.15 billion were exchanged in 5,350 deals.

ACCESSCORP (+0.50%) led the volume chart with 64.69m units traded, while GTCO (+0.19%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.34 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.29-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. ACADEMY (-10.00%) led 21 others on the laggard’s log while COURTVILLE (+9.30%) topped 16 others on the leader’s table.

Polaris Bank Boosts Female-owned Businesses With N1bn Loans
Analysts: E-payment Transactions Surge On Naira Redesign Policy

