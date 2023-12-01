All-share Index Ends Month Positive, Gains 0.11%

Closing the month, the Lagos bourse closed higher as the benchmark index gained 0.11 per cent to settle at 71,365.25 points. Gains in telco heavy- weight, AIRTELAFRI (+0.56%), alongside GTCO (+1.43%) and ACCESS- CORP (+0.56%), drove the overall market’s perfor- mance offsetting losses in ZENITHBANK (-2.71%), DANGSUGAR (-1.69%) and FIDELITYBK (-0.56%).

As a result, the year-to- date (YTD) return rose to 39.25 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N44.16 billion to close at N39.05 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 49.8 percent to 540.09 million units, valued at N10.24 billion, and exchanged in 6,516 deals. GTCO was the most traded stock by volume and value at 67.23 million units and N2.60 billion, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative, as the Insurance (-0.8%), Banking (-0.4%), Consumer Goods (-0.3%), and Oil & Gas (-0.1%) indices printed losses, while the Industrial Goods (+0.1%) index advanced.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.8x), as 31 tickers lost relative to 25 gainers. NSLTECH (-9.7%) and UNITYBNK (-9.7%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while NNFM (+10.0%) and THOMASWY (+9.6%) topped the gainers’ list.