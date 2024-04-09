All-Share Index edges lower on tier-1 bank profit taking

Trading in the domestic equities market kicked off the week on a negative note as profit-taking activities witnessed in GTCO (-4.2%) caused a 0.4 per cent decline in the benchmark index. Thus, the All-Share Index closed at 103,047.23 points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Yearto-Date returns settled at -1.5 per cent and +37.8 per cent, respectively. The total volume traded declined by 82.3 per cent to 397.84 million units, valued at N7.06 billion, and exchanged in 9,407 deals. ABBEYBDS was the most traded stock by volume at 137.21 million units, while GTCO was the most traded stock by value at NGN1.55 billion. Across the sectors, the Banking (-2.7%) and Consumer Goods (-0.3%) indices declined, while the Industrial Goods, Insurance and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.8x) as 22 tickers lost relative to 17 gainers. ABBEYBDS (-9.8%) and CHAMPION (-9.7%) recorded the highest losses of the day, while MORISON (+9.9%) and OMATEK (+7.7%) topped the gainers’ list.