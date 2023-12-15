All-Share Index Edges Higher, up 0.22%

The domestic bourse maintained the bull run yesterday, bringing the benchmark index up by 0.22 percent to close at 72,455.83 points. Buying interest in DANGSUGAR (+0.61%), ZENITHBANK (+1.92%) and UBA (+2.50%) offset losses in ETI (-0.44%), NB (-1.75%) and INTBREW (-1.11%).

Accordingly, the market remains on track for another week of gain. As a result, the year-to- date (YTD) return rose to 41.37 percent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦85.39 billion to close at ₦39.65 trillion.

The total traded volume increased by 3.1 percent to 446.58 million units, valued at N7.26 billion, and exchanged in 6,845 deals. ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume and value at 77.25 million units and N1.76 billion, respectively.

On sectoral performance, the Banking (+1.9%) index advanced while the Insurance (-1.9%) index declined. Conversely, the Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods and Oil & Gas in- dices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed (1.0x), as 26 tickers gained relative to 25 losers.

INFINITY (+9.8%) and JOHNHOLT (+9.7%) topped the gainers’ list, while RTBRISCOE (-9.8%) and UPDCREIT (-9.8%) recorded the highest losses of the day.