All-Share Index Edges Higher, Investors Gain N420.47BN

The bullish sentiment persisted in the Lagos bourse yesterday as renewed buy interests in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+10.00%), alongside sustained interest in TRANSPOWER (+9.99%) and DANGSUGAR (+10.00%) outweighed losses in continued sell- off in GTCO (-1.57%), ZENITHBANK (-0.15%), and UBA (-2.27%), keeping the market in the green. As a result, the market is on track for a week of gains.

The year-to-date return rose to 34.19 per cent, market capitalisation gained ₦420.47 trillion to close at ₦56.73 trillion and the market is now on track for a positive week. The total volume traded advanced by 33.2 per cent to 554.72 million units, valued at N17.73 billion, and exchanged in 9,708 deals. TRANSCORP was the most traded stock by volume and value at 301.36 million units and N5.65 billion, respectively.

On sector perfor- mance, the Banking (-2.6%) and Insurance (-0.2%) indices declined, while the Consumer Goods (+0.6%) index inched higher. Conversely, the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 33 tickers lost relative to 25 gainers. GUINNESS (-10.0%) and FTNCOCOA (-10.0%) topped the losers’ list, while MTNN (+10.0%) and DANGSUGAR (+10.0%) recorded the most significant gains of the day.