All-Share Index Edges Higher, Investors Gain N25.42BN

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) maintained the bull run yesterday, bringing the market All-Share index up by 0.07 per cent to close at 70,819.58 points. Gains in Tier 1 banking names, GTCO (+0.56%), UBA (+0.24%), and FBNH (+3.36%) offset losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.45%), STANBIC (-0.07%) and DANGSUGAR (-0.32%).

Accordingly, the market remains on track for a week of gain. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 38.18 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N25.42 billion to close at N38.91 trillion. The total volume of trade increased by 1.9 per cent to 569.19 million units, valued at N16.79 billion, and exchanged in 6,169 deals.

JAPAULGOLD was the most traded stock by volume at 113.96 million units, while STANBIC was the most traded stock by value at N6.78 billion. From a sectoral perspective, the Insurance (-1.1%) and Consumer Goods (-0.1%) indices printed losses, while the Banking (+0.2%) index advanced.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was mixed (1.0x), as an equal number (26) of tickers gained and lost. UPDC (+9.9%) and MECURE (+9.9%) recorded the highest gains of the day, while VFDGROUP (-10.0%) and MULTIVERSE (-9.4%) topped the losers’ list.