All-Share Index Edges Higher, As Investors’ Wealth Appreciates

On track for another week of gains, the benchmark index closed Thursday’s session up 1.21 per cent to settle at 74,289.02 points.

Sustained interest in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+5.40%), and tier-1 banks, ZENITH- BANK (+0.39%) and UBA (+2.97%), drove the market into positive terrain, offsetting losses in NESTLE (-1.74%), DANGSUGAR (-0.62%) and ETI (-0.24%). As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose to 44.95 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N487.74 billion to close at N40.65 trillion.

The total volume traded advanced by 37.2 per cent to 760.93 million units, valued at N13.03 billion, and exchanged in 7,990 deals. ABBEYBDS was the most traded stock by volume at 224.08 million units, while NESTLE was the most traded stock by value at N2.65 billion.

Analysing by sectors, the Banking (+1.4%) and Insurance (+0.6%) indices recorded gains, while the Consumer Goods (-0.2%) and Oil & Gas (-0.1%) indices declined as the Industrial Goods index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 49 ticketers gained relative to 18 losers. IMG (+10.0%) and TRANSCORP (+10.0%) topped the gainers’ list, while JOHNHOLT (-10.0%) and EL- LAHLAKES (-9.9%) recorded the most significant losses of the day.