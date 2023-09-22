All Share Index Drops Further on Sustained Bearish-Run

Trading activities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday extended losses from the previous session, bringing the All-Share Index down by 0.09 per cent to close at 68,271.14 points.

Bearish sentiment in MTNN (-0.41%), ACCESSCORP (-1.74%), and FBNH (-0.88%) overturned the gains in GTCO (+1.12%), WAPCO (+0.17%), and DANGSUGAR (+3.61%) causing the drag in the market. The ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 33.21 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N35.34 billion to close at N37.37 trillion.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 8.03 per cent. A total of 1.12 billion shares valued at 5.82 billion were exchanged in 7,949 deals.

OANDO (-9.93%) led the volume and value charts with 100.69m units traded in deals worth N1.46 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.27- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. OANDO (-9.93%) led 24 others on the laggard’s log while MBEN- EFIT (+9.30%) topped 10 others on the leader’s table.