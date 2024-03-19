All-Share Index drops 0.4% as bears resurface

Trading at the domestic bourse commenced the week on a negative note undermined by sell pressures on MTNN (-7.5%). Consequently, the AllShare Index declined by 0.4 per cent to close at 104,663.34 points, as the Month-to-Date and Yearto-Date returns moderated to +4.7 per cent and +40.0 per cent, respectively. The total volume traded increased by 32.3 per cent to 287.45 million units, valued at N10.80 billion, and exchanged in 9,077 deals. UBA was the most traded stock by volume at 46.23 million units, while TRANSPOWER was the most traded stock by value at N3.63 billion.

Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (+3.0%) and Banking (+2.5%) indices advanced, while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. The Consumer Goods (-0.4%) index was the sole loser for the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (1.5x), as 27 tickers gained relative to 18 losers. ABCTRANS (+9.9%) and NEM (+9.8%) topped the gainers’ list, while MCNICHOLS (-9.3%) and DAARCOMM (-9.0%) recorded the highest losses of the day.