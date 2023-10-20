All-Share Index Drops 0.38% As Investors Lose N139.79BN

Local equities ended lower yesterday, reversing some of the gains of previous day’s session as the benchmark index lost 0.38 percent to close at 67,098.80 points.

Demand in GTCO (+0.71%) was not sufficient to offset selloffs in index heavyweights, MTNN (-0.20%) alongside NESTLE (-0.49%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.75%) putting the mar- ket in the red. Accordingly, the market is on track for another weekly loss.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 30.92 per cent, as market capitalisation shed N139.79 billion to close at N36.86 trillion. The total volume of trades decreased by 24.9 per cent to 298.69 million units, valued at N4.48 billion, and ex- changed in 5,453 deals.

UBA was the most traded stock by volume and value at 56.29 million units and N1.05 billion, respectively. Analysing by sectors, the Insurance (-1.1%), Banking (-1.0%), and Consumer Goods (-0.3%) indices declined while the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.6x), as 25 tickers lost relative to 16 gainers. MCNICHOLS (-8.8%) and OMATEK (-8.7%) recorded the most significant losses of the day, while LEARNAFRICA (+10.0%) and DAAR- COMM (+9.5%) topped the gainers’ list.