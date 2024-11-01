All-Share Index Dips Further, Down 38bps

Share

The local bourse yesterday dipped further, losing 38bps to close at 97,651.23 points. Losses in BUACEMNT (-0.20%), ARADEL (-10.00%) and FBNH (-1.32%) outweighed gains in GTCO (+0.75%), ZENITHBANK (+1.14%) and ACCESS – CORP (+1.15%) leaving the market in the red.

Accordingly, having lost in four trading sessions, the market is on track for a weekly loss. The ASI Year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 30.60 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N225.41 billion to close at N59.17 trillion Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 34.57 per cent.

A total of 536.79 million shares valued at N10.01 billion were exchanged in 9,053 deals. UBA (-0.67%) led the volume and value charts with 74.26 million units traded in deals worth N2.2 billion.

Market breadth closed marginally negative at a 0.96-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering the advancing ones. ARADEL (-10.00%) topped 23 others on the laggard’s table while SUNUASSUR (+10.00%) led 22 others on the leader’s log.

Share

Please follow and like us: