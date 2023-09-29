All-Share Index Dips Further, as Investors Loss N111.40BN

Trading activities at the Nigerian equities market on Thursday continued on the downward slope as persistent bearish sentiment dragged lower the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share index by 0.31 per cent to settle at 66,448.63 points.

This puts the index on track for a third successive weekly loss. Continued decline in banking names GTCO (-0.72%), ACCESSCORP (-0.32%) and FBNH (-0.31%) were the drivers of the market’s weak performance.

As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return decreased to 29.65 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N111.40 billion to close at N36.37 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 24.8 per cent to 273.80 million units, valued at NGN3.41 billion, and exchanged in 6,826 deals. ACCESSCORP was the most traded stock by volume and value at N45.88 million and N710.63 million, respectively.

Sectoral performance was mixed, as the Bank- ing (-1.0%) and Consumer Goods (-0.7%) indices closed in the red, while the Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods indices closed flat.

Meanwhile, the Insurance (+0.8%) index was the sole gainer of the day. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative (0.6x), as 26 tickers lost relative to 16 gainers. VITAFOAM (-9.9%) and FTNCOCOA (-9.9%) topped the losers’ list, while RT-BRISCOE (+9.8%) and CWG (+9.7%) recorded the most significant gains of the day.