All-Share Index Dips, Down 25bps

The NGXASI declined by 0.25 per cent to 107,670.98, with market capitalization dropping to N67.18 trillion, reflecting mild bearish sentiment.

Trading activity was lower, with volume (-20.03%), value (-12.07%), and number of trades (-17.09%) all declining, suggesting cautious investor positioning ahead of key monetary policy decisions.

The sharp decline in inflation from 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 24.8 per cent in January 2025, driven by statistical rebasing, may prompt the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to either maintain interest rates or introduce a modest cut to stimulate economic activity.

However, concerns over FX market stability could limit the extent of any monetary easing. As a result, conservative investors may adopt a cautious stance, awaiting the outcome of this week’s scheduled MPC meeting before making speculative moves.

GUINNESS (-3.90%), ACCESSCORP (-1.25%), and UBA (-0.91%) recorded price declines, with GUINNESS leading in trade value at N2.24 billion, reflecting profit-taking and cautious sentiment in blue-chip stocks.

With a market breadth of 0.40, losers outpaced gainers, reinforcing the bearish outlook. The market remains sensitive to macroeconomic signals, with investors likely awaiting further clarity on policy direction before making aggressive buy decisions.

The NASD OTC Securities Exchange saw a 0.59 per cent increase in the NSI and market capitalization, reaching N3,231.1 and N1.83 trillion, respectively, indicating a bullish sentiment despite lower trading volumes.

Market liquidity declined, with a 67.24 per cent drop in volume (614,180 units) and a 71.26 per cent decrease in value (N12.85 million), suggesting reduced investor participation and lower transaction sizes.

S D M I X R E A L (+10.11%), SDOKITIPUPA (+10.00%), SDIGIPLC (+7.50%), and SDRIGGS (+5.26%) recorded the highest gains, highlighting strong investor demand for select stocks despite the overall decline in market activity

