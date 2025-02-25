All-Share Index Dips 34bps

Share

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation gave up 0.34 per cent, closing at 108,126.97 and ₦67.38 trillion respectively, indicating negative sentiment in the broader market.

Despite the decline in the main indices, trading volume rose by 13.31 per cent to 357,758,781 shares, reflecting increased market activity and investor participation.

The value traded also increased by 10.16 per cent, reaching ₦9.21 billion. Market breadth remained low at 0.46, high – lighting that the number of declining stocks outweighed advancing stocks.

Jaiz Bank led in trading volume with 48.19 million shares, posting a modest gain of 0.29 per cent, while Zenith Bank recorded the highest value traded at ₦1.37 billion.

NASD Summary The NASD OTC market saw a slight decline, with the NSI falling by 0.23 per cent to 3,260.4 and market capitalisation also dropping by 0.23 per cent to ₦1.847 trillion, indicating a marginal negative sentiment.

However, trade volume surged by 683.09 per cent to 3,074,170 shares, showing a significant increase in activity. The value traded rose significantly by 11,291.99 per cent to ₦172.7 million, and trades increased by 162.50 per cent to 21, indicating more investor participation, though the drop in key indices suggests caution in the market.

SDNASDPLC saw a strong 9.99 per cent increase, the other stocks experienced declines, with SDFOODCPT (-7.32%), SDGEFLUID (-5.53%), and SDCSCSPLC (-0.91%) showing bearish trends.

