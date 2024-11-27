All-Share Index Closes Weak, Down 35bps

Share

Nigerian equities closed the trading session weaker yesterday as the AllShare index lost 0.35 per cent to settle at 97,296.57 points.

Losses in ARADEL (-9.98%), FIDELITYBK (-1.60%) and NB (-5.26%) offset buying interest in OANDO (+3.33%), UBA (+0.47%), and ACCESS – CORP (+1.77%). Consequently, the year to-date (YTD) return decreased to 30.12 per cent, while the market capitalisation contracted by N208.07 billion to close at N58.97 tillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 28.07 per cent.

A total of 822.46 million shares valued at N10.29 billion were exchanged in 9,385 deals. JAPAULGOLD (-0.42%) led the volume chart with 115.93 million units traded, while GTCO (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.52 billion.

Market breadth closed flat, SUNUASSUR (+9.97%) led 22 others on the leader’s log, while JOHNHOLT (-10.00%) topped 22 others on the laggard’s table.

