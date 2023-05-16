All-Share Index closes positive, up 3bps

Opening the week, activity on La- gos bourse ended mixed albeit with a bull- ish tilt as the benchmark index closed 0.03 per cent higher to settle at 52,231.29 points. Gains in ZENITH- BANK (+0.62%), ACCESSCORP (+1.01%) and WAPCO (+0.41%) offset declines in GTCO (-0.62%), STANBIC (-0.27%), and FBNH (-0.41%). As a result, the year- to-date (YTD) return rose at 1.91 per cent, while the market capitalization rose by N9.07 billion to close at N28.44 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the pre- vious session, with the value of transactions down by 49.01 per cent.

A total of 626.39 mil- lion shares valued at N5.60 billion were ex- changed in 6,033 deals. TRANSCORP (+9.65%) led volume chart with 190.85 million units traded, while ACCESSCORP (+1.01%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.25 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.33-to-1 ra- tio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. OANDO (+9.91%) led 19 others on the leader’s log while NEM (-9.45%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s table.