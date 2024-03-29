All-share Index Closes Negative, Down 0.08%

The equity market nudged higher as the benchmark index rose by 0.27 per cent to close at 104,562.06 points. Renewed interest in MTNN (+0.91%), alongside sustained interest in tier 1 banking tickers, GTCO (+0.96%), and ZENITHBANK (+1.14%), outweighed losses in DANGSUGAR (-2.07%), STANBIC (-3.45%), and INTBREW (-3.68%), keeping the market in the green. Accordingly, having lost in two of four trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 0.08 prr cent w/w lower. Over the course of the week, losses in MTNN (-1.28% w/w), TRANSPOWER (-1.57% w/w), and FBNH (-8.02% w/w), outweighed buy interests in GTCO (+7.69% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+11.39% w/w), and UBA (+3.70% w/w) driving the market’s negative performance. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return on the index slipped to 39.84 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦48.23 trillion w/w to close at ₦59.12 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 36.61 per cent. A total of 623.08 million shares valued at ₦16.95 billion were exchanged in 10,257 deals. ZENITHBANK (+1.14%) led the volume chart with 88.36 million units traded while GTCO (+0.96%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦4.11 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 2.31-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering the declining ones. MORISON (+10.00%) topped 36 others on the leader’s table while FTNCOCOA (-9.60%) led 15 others on the laggard’s log.

Related