All-Share Index Advances By 55bps

Opening the week, the domestic bourse extended gains from last week as the benchmark index closed 0.55 per cent stronger to settle at 99,922.63 points.

Buy interest in ZENITHBANK (+0.68%), OANDO (+5.88%), and FBNH (+1.89%) kept the market in the green, outweighing sell-off in MTNN (-0.57%), GTCO (-1.79%) and ACCESS – CORP (-0.62%).

As a result, the yearto-date (YTD) return rose to 33.63 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N331.33 billion to close at N60.57 trillion.

Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 58.75 per cent and total of 740.89 billion shares valued at N16.88 billion.

S T E R L I N G N G (+0.82%) led the volume chart with 196.97 million units traded while WEMABANK (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N1.33 billion Market breadth closed positive at a 1.20-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

ROYALEX (+10.00%) topped 29 others on the leader’s log, while UPL (-9.81%) topped 24 others on the laggard’s table.

