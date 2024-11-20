All-Share Index Advances By 23bps

Share

For the third consecutive session, the NGX All Share Index closed bullish, adding 23bps to 97,972.33 points.

Gains in MTNN (+1.18%), GTCO (+1.17%) and ZENITHBANK (+1.15%) drove the market’s performance, encountering sell-off in BUACEMENT (-0.52%), TRANSCORP (-1.71%) and FBNH (-2.01%).

Consistently, the year-todate (YTD) return increased by 23bps to 31.02 per cent, while the market capitalisation added N136.38 billion to close at N59.37 trillion. On market activities, trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of tranactions up by 20.33 per cent.

A total of 333.95 million shares valued at N6.42 billion were exchanged in 9,187 deals. ACCESSCORP (-0.42%) led the volume and value charts with 37.84 million units transacted at N910.19 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.5-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. WAPCO (+10.00%) topped 33 others on the leader’s log, while PZ (-9.82%) topped 21 others on the laggard’s table.

Share

Please follow and like us: