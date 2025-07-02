ADC Takes Shape As New Opposition, Targets 2027 Presidency

All is now set for the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as opposition platform to oust President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Politicians across political parties have arrived Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, the venue of the unveiling ceremony.

At the time of filing this report, former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart, Chibuike Amaechi, Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, FCT Senator, Ireti Kingibe, former Minister of Sport, Solomon Dalong, Dele Momodu, and Senator Lee Meaba are among members of the coalition that have arrived venue.

Leaders of the coalition had met earlier on Tuesday night and appointed former President of the Senate David Mark as interim Chairman while former Osun State governor Rauf Aregbesola is interim Secretary.

National Chairman Dr. Ralphs Okey Nwosu confirmed to New Telegraph that he would be handing over to the interim executive today.

Nwosu dismissed the claim by one Dr. Musa Isa Matara who in a statement said no organ of the ADC ratified Aregbesola’s appointment, as a distraction.

He said in a telephone interview that Matara who claimed to be ADC National Publicity Secretary, is unknown to the party.

“You have covered us for how many years.The guy is unknown to ADC

He is a rabble rouser and mercenaries.

Not unexpected,” he stated.