All Set For SV 2025 Awards As Its D-Day

Everything is now set for the annual Sportsville Recognition Awards for 2025 with top dignitaries already in Lagos for the event billed for today at the prestigious Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos.

The organisers only recently visited the Blessing Hall of the Club located at Bode Thomas in Surulere.

After the final inspection which also included various service providers, the CEO of Sportsville, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, expressed satisfaction about all aspects of the planning.

“Now, we can say that all is set. We want our special guests, dignitaries and distinguished awardees to be very comfortable and feel at home at the venue.

“We promised last year to make this edition better and that is why we have been working very hard to do just that. I am certain, Thursday night will be a pleasant evening for us all, Ilaboya said.

The Chairman of the ceremony, Arise TV Anchor, Oseni Rufai, is expected to be at the event along with other top personalities who have confirmed to be in attendance.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s leading microfinance bank, Leap Above Poverty (LAPO), Dr Godwin Ehigiamosoe PhD, and Nations Newspapers Managing Director, Mr Victor Ifijeh, have confirmed to honour the event.

There are seven award categories for this year’s event. They are –The Icon Category, Sports Administrator of the Year, Achievers’ Category, Football Administrator of the Year, Special Recognition Category Innovative category and Corporate category.

