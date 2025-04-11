All Set For Showtime Youths Cup Semis

Share

The journey which started in February is gradually getting to an end with the semifinal stage of the Showtime Youths Cup taking place this weekend at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

Starting with 50 teams, it has now come to the last four with Anthony FC, Emiloju, Ckekas and Oskey International playing for the total prize money of N11m for the winner.

On Sunday April 13, Anthony will be up against Emiloju with Ckekas up against Oskey International immediately after the first game.

To get to the semis, Anthony defeated Accurate while Emiloju overcame Bluepoint for a place in the final four.

Chekas beat R2 Finesse as Oskey was better than Shuffle in their quarterfinal game.

Speaking with our correspondent, the CEO of Showtime Promotions, Prosper Marshall, said they were already looking forward to the final while calling on all and sundry to come out and cheer up the remaining teams as they file out this Sunday for the semis.

He added:“It has been an interesting time since the start of the tournament,” he said.

“Since the start of the competition, we have seen great action from all the teams and I am happy with what most of them have done.

“We are looking forward to the last four and from there the final. We have been able to identify some good players and our scouts are already working on the way forward with those identified.”

