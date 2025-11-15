All Set For PDP National Convention In Ibadan

Despite conflicting court orders regarding the National Convention, over 3,000 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates from 36 states of the country and Abuja have gathered at Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State, to elect the party’s next National Working Committee (NWC).

Two Federal High Courts in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho and Peter Lifu, had stopped the National Convention and told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to monitor it.

But Justice A. L. Akintola of the Oyo High Court granted the party’s order to go ahead with the convention. The judge also directed INEC to monitor it.

At the moment, ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been provided, while state delegates were told to go for accreditation.

As of 1.36 PM, 17 state delegates have completed their accreditation process.

A party official told this Newspaper that INEC officials are present, but this could not be independently verified yet.

PDP governors and party leaders are said to be in a meeting outside the venue.

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, who spoke at the convention venue, described PDP as an iroke, and expressed the hope that the party will bounce back.

The event has all the attractions of a political gathering, with banners of PDP governors, candidates seeking various positions in the next NWC and aspirants to the 2027 on the platform of the party, including the former President Goodluck Jonathan, adorning the venue, while supporters were drumming round the stadium with their banners.

The 10,000-capacity stadium was filled to the brim. Entrance into the venue was a heculean task. Though personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), and Man O’War, provided security, the gates were thrown open without restrictions.