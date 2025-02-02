All set for Pa Akinmade’s Burial

Share

All is now set for the burial ceremonies of High Chief Moses Ade Akinmade, the Obamoluwa of Idanre Kingdom in Ondo State, as members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), media executives, members of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Club 66, Idanre, among others, have indicated plans to attend the events.

The late Obamoluwa, an accomplished pioneer of modern cooperative societies in Idanre Kingdom, who doubled as a community leader, cocoa merchant, and socialite, is the father of the Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to Ogun State governor, Hon. Kayode Akinmade.

Following the demise of the high chief on August 5, 2024 at the age of 98, the Akinmade family released burial plans indicating that the burial ceremonies will take place between Friday, February 14, 2025, and Saturday, February 15, 2025.

While the wake-keep is scheduled to be held at No 30, Odolemo Street, Isalu Quarters, Odode Idanre, on February 14, 2025, the funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Idanre, on February 15, 2025.

This will be followed by interment at his residence while entertainment of guests will take place at the Olofin Grammar School, Odode Idanre.

Share

Please follow and like us: