All Set For Mama Kuku’s 90th Birthday

All is now set for the 90th birthday of Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku, mother of Hon. Kingsley Kemebradigha Kuku, a former Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Niger Delta Affairs, and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The events which will commence on Friday, August 22, 2025, will mark nine remarkable decades of selfless service, unshakable faith, and a life of the matriarch wholly devoted to nurturing others.

A special thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 12 noon, at the First African Church, Arogbo Town, an occasion that will not merely be a celebration of longevity, but a tribute to a woman whose 90 years have been a blessing to her family, her community, and beyond.

Mama Keketobou Jane Kuku stands today as living proof that greatness often begins in the quiet sacrifices of a mother’s heart. Her story is not just that of a nonagenarian, but of a life that has sown seeds of hope, resilience, and purpose, seeds that continue to bear fruit in the lives of many.

Born into a time when opportunities for women were scarce and life’s burdens often heavy, Mama Keketobou embraced her journey with uncommon courage. She carved her path through determination, discipline, and an unyielding belief in the transformative power of education and hard work. As a trader, she was not merely a provider but a pillar, using the modest proceeds from her trade to keep her family clothed, fed, and educated.

Her greatest investment was not in material possessions but in the lives she touched, none more profoundly than that of her son, He often credits his mother’s sacrifices, prayers, and unwavering guidance as the foundation upon which his achievements were built.

Mama Keketobou’s life is a testament to the power of quiet heroism, the kind that does not seek the limelight but changes destinies. She worked tirelessly to ensure her children had the opportunities she never had, insisting that they be upright, God-fearing, and diligent. Her home was not only a shelter for her family but also a sanctuary for neighbours, extended relatives, and anyone in need.