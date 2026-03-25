The New Jos Stadium is set to come alive with a surge of youthful energy and elite competition as it hosts over 1,300 athletes from March 26 to 28 for the MTN Champs Continental Relays in Jos.

This marks a highly anticipated return to the northern city, which last staged the second leg of Season 2 in 2024, reaffirming Jos’ growing reputation as a key hub for athletics development in Nigeria.

Spanning nearly 100 track and field events—94 in total—across four distinct age categories, MTN Champs continues to solidify its status as the largest athletics competition in Nigeria’s history.

This year’s Jos leg has recorded an impressive 3,150 event entries distributed across the Cadet (U14), Youth (U17), Junior (U20), and Senior categories.

Notably, the Cadet and Youth divisions have drawn significant participation, featuring close to 600 young athletes representing 76 schools.

Their presence underscores the championship’s core objective of talent discovery and early-stage athlete development.

Beyond the numbers, the competition promises three days of high-intensity action, emerging rivalries, and opportunities for young athletes to make their mark on a national stage, while seasoned competitors fine-tune their preparations ahead of major international competitions.

To ensure seamless participation, all registered schools and athletes are required to complete bib collection as a final confirmation of entry.

Bibs must be picked up no later than Wednesday, March 25, at the New Jos Stadium. Failure to do so will result in removal from event start lists.

All Athletes under the age of 21 must also print the 1-page parental consent form for their parent or legal guardian to sign and return at bib collection – a recognised contact of each Athletes’ School/Team must ensure that they present all their cadet, youth, and Junior athletes at bib collection for screening and the return of their signed parental consent forms.

Registration is still ongoing for the MTN Champs Grand Final Ibadan (April 15 -18).