All Set for Ighodalo Unity Gold Cup

All is now set for the commencement of the maiden edition of Dr. Asue Ighodalo Unity Gold Cup in Benin the Edo State Capital. Unveiling the trophy at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium over the weekend, Chairman of Edo State Football Association EFA, Fred Newton Erhunmenunse, commended the donor Deacon Darlington Okpebholo, for collaborating with Edo FA in the promotion of football.

He maintained that the FA under his leadership was committed to the overall development of the game by going into partnership with various companies, individual and media organizations across the country.

In his opening address Engineer Toba Owojaiye who stood in for the donor cum sponsor, said he was happy to be associated with Edo Football Association EFA, he described the maiden edition of Asue Ighodalo Unity Gold Cup as major unifying force for the youth of Edo State, and also a means to discover talents from the three senatorial zones in the State.

“This momentous occasion is not just a celebration of football, but a testament to the spirit of unity and empowerment that Dr. Ighodalo strives to install among the youth of Edo State. Dr. Asue Ighodalo Gold Unity Cup stands as a symbol of togetherness, peace and inclusivity, bringing together youth teams from vibrant corners of our State.

The zone will be divided into three; Team Edo South, Team Edo Central and Team Edo North. We hope to bridge gaps, foster understanding and promote harmony among our young citizens transcending political boundaries.” The competition will be played on a round- robin format. It will start on the December 20th and ends on December 22nd.