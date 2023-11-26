All Set for GSVAL U-20 Tourney As Teams Arrive Lagos

All is set for the maiden edition of the Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy Limited organised Beach Volleyball U-20 competition, with all the nine teams expected to touch down in Lagos on Sunday, November 26, with the draws taking place later same day.

The registered teams are Golden Spikers VC (Male and female), Glorious Spikes, Vico Spikes, Goodluck Spikers, Refiners VBC, Glorious Babes and Vico Babes.

Speaking ahead of the draws, the Media Head of the competition, Charles Ogundiya, said despite the paucity of funds, the competition will surely live up to expectation. “We want to have one of the best tournaments ever despite lack of funds,” he said.

“All the clubs are expected to arrive Lagos on Sunday and we are going to be having the draws later in the evening on Sunday.

“We are having five men’s clubs and four women’s clubs and they will all be paired so as to start the competition proper on Monday, November 27, with the winner expected to take home the prize money of N500,000 while the second-place team is expected to win N300,000 with the third-place team going home with N200,000.”