All Set For Face Of Africa Leadership Honours 2026

As preparations gather momentum for the 2026 Face of Africa Leadership Honours, anticipation continues to grow around what is expected to be one of the most prestigious African leadership and cultural gatherings in the global diaspora calendar.

The ceremony is scheduled to hold on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the Great Hall, Strand Campus, King’s College London, United Kingdom, and will convene an influential mix of leaders from government, business, the creative industries, academia, and civil society.

Organised by Triangle International Magazine, the Face of Africa Leadership Honours has steadily evolved into a respected platform for celebrating Africans whose excellence, innovation, and leadership have contributed significantly to the continent’s development and global relevance.

The 2026 edition is poised to reinforce this tradition by recognising individuals whose impact extends beyond national boundaries and continues to shape Africa’s narrative on the world stage.

This year’s ceremony will place strong emphasis on the recognition of outstanding personalities from within and outside Nigeria who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields.

Honourees span diverse sectors including public service, entrepreneurship, law, energy, arts and culture, media, philanthropy, and community development, reflecting the breadth of African excellence across the continent and the diaspora.

The event is expected to attract a distinguished lineup of high-profile figures, underscoring the depth of African leadership being celebrated.

Anticipated attendees include the Minister of Interior, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; legal luminary and educationist Afe Babalola; Energy Entrepreneur Kola Adesina; business leader and philanthropist Tony Elumelu; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal; the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo; acclaimed actress Funke Akindele; and influential statesman Prince Arthur Eze.

Also expected are senior political leaders, captains of industry, cultural influencers, and prominent members of the African diaspora. Speaking on the significance of the 2026 edition, the CEO of Triangle International Magazine, Femi Salako, described the event as a celebration of Africa’s progress and growing confidence in global affairs.

He noted that the honours go beyond ceremonial recognition, serving as a platform for meaningful engagement, reflection, and renewed commitment to excellence among African leaders whose work continues to inspire positive change.

As the countdown continues, the Face of Africa Leadership Honours is positioned as more than an awards ceremony. It stands as a convergence of influence, culture, and ideas, set against the historic backdrop of one of the world’s leading academic institutions.

With leaders from diverse fields under one roof, the 2026 ceremony promises an evening of recognition, inspiration, and dialogue, reinforcing Africa’s expanding presence and authority within the global leadership and creative economy