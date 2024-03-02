All Set for ‘Elevate’ Poetry Event

With the goal of stirring imaginations and driving change to unlock healing and transformative growth, the ‘Elevate’ poetry event is set to take place on March 24, 2024. According to its convener Shola Amaraibi, the ‘Elevate’ poetry event serves as a timely call to action for every- one to tap into their inner strength and rise towards their fullest potential. This comes in a rapidly evolving global economic and technological landscape, which urgently requires people to rise up.

Amaraibi, a Poetic Visionary, noted that the ‘Elevate’ poetry event is in tandem with commemorating Women’s History Month, and will celebrate and acknowledge the critical role of women in fostering a more equitable and inclusive world. According to her, the Poetry experience has a mission to heal and call out the greatness in humanity through the powerful tool of poetry.

“At the ‘Elevate’, poetry takes wings and blends with music, dance and stage adaptation becoming a powerful vehicle that drives depths of change. Often- times, our next level is closer than we think, and if we surrender, we can ignite the fire within us and elevate into it. “It takes a kind of elevation to change, to reach for greatness and become who the creator designed us to be.

So I ask myself ‘What if each soul I speak to is a story of incredible power just waiting to be told? What if the difference between purpose and apathy is a single spark that elevates possibilities? The ‘Elevate’ poetry event is that spark, a multifaceted poetry experience – blending verse, music and dance – to immerse an audience in empowerment, creativity and spirituality,” she said. She further stated that the poetry event creates an atmosphere where language not only inspires but heals generational strongholds and conditionings that keep people small.

“Poetry becomes the divine art that propels audiences to rise beyond struggles, silence critics, and boldly step into their highest selves. ‘Elevate’ is my life’s mission expressed via poetry, to awaken in all people a recognition of the creator’s DNA within them through verse and lyric, movement and sound, to breathe life into questions long forgotten,” she added. The 2024 edition of the ‘Elevate’ experience, has Kenneth Uphopho as its Artistic Director while Ayo Alade serves as its Music Director.