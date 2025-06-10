All Set For CAA African Junior Athletics Championship

Share

With 34 days to the 3rd edition of the Confederation of African Athletics African Junior Athletics Championship, all is now set for Abeokuta to host another world-class competition after hosting the recently concluded 22nd National Sports Festival tagged Gateway Games 2024.

After hosting the first U-18 African Youth Athletic Championships in Warri in 2013, a tournament that produced the likes of Ese Brume, Tobi Amusan and Divine Oduduru, Nigeria will now host the combined events comprising of both the U-18 and U-20, the 3rd edition.

Over 500 athletes from more than 50 African nations are expected to compete in this year’s championship, making it one of the largest gatherings of young athletic talent on the continent.

South Africa, the reigning overall champions, will be looking to defend their title, but Nigeria’s young stars are also eager to make a strong statement on home soil.

According to the Director General of the National Sports Commission, it is not just a competition but a celebration of Africa’s future in track and field. “Nigeria is honoured to host once again and to demonstrate its world-class capacity in organizing major sporting events,” Olopade said.

