All Set For Ayo Rosiji Football Competition

The President, AYSON Sports Promotions, organisers of the annual Ayo Rosiji football competition, Chief Mufutau Abolade, has said that all arrangements have been concluded for the kick-off of the 2025 edition.

Abolade, who stated this during the week in Ota, Ogun State, noted that the previous editions of the tournament were sponsored by the Nigeria Distilleries Limited (NDL) and talks were ongoing with the company’s management for the sponsorship of this year’s edition.

He stressed that his organisation decided to resuscitate the football competition in fond memory of the sponsor of the previous editions, the late Chairman of Nigeria Distilleries Limited (NDL), Chief Ayo Rosiji.

The AYSON Sports Promotions boss stressed that his management would uphold the integrity of the tournament, with the aim of scouting for hidden talents from the rural and urban areas and give them the necessary exposure to meet international standards.

Abolade further explained that the free – age football competition would feature participating teams from the 20 Local Government Areas in Ogun State and neighbouring states like Lagos.

