All Set For Amazons Tennis tournament

After the resounding success of the maiden edition, the Amazons Tennis Tournament proudly returns for its second edition with a record-breaking number of entries.

Registration, which was open for just 10 days, filled up rapidly with over 120 women signing up to participate. This year’s tournament coincides with International Women’s Month, themed “GIVETOGAIN”, making the event even more meaningful.

The Amazons Tennis Tournament is widely recognised as the largest women’s recreational tennis tournament in Nigeria—and across Africa.

More than 25 recreational tennis clubs in Lagos will be in full swing, supporting their players as they compete for both individual glory and club pride.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for March 28, 2026, at the iconic Lagos Lawn Tennis Club (est. 1895), Onikan.

Excitement is already building within the tennis community, with players, clubs, and fans eagerly counting down to the big day.

The Amazons Tennis Tournament is more than a competition—it is a celebration of women, resilience, and the unifying power of sport.