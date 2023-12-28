All Set For Agwa Carnival, Award Night

All is set for the Agwa Carnival and Award Night which is scheduled to take place at Rasolux Hotel, Kaduna on Saturday, 30th December,2023.

The event is being organized by Afrikraft Development Foundation in collaboration with Rasolux Blu.

Speaking with newsmen, the Executive Director of Afrikraft Development Foundation/Convener Agwa Streets Carnival, Derik Zai, explained that the idea came from his desire to rejuvenate and support creative minds in the community.

“I have been doing a couple of creative projects in Agwa for a while, and I discovered that no entertainment activities were happening, despite having amazing creative minds around, so I want to ignite the entertainment atmosphere of the area and assist vulnerable people around too. I noticed that most of them are talented but don’t have the necessary tools and gadgets to forge ahead in their careers.

“The award night will honour individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, from arts and entertainment, notably late high chief Bruno Iwouha, who will receive a posthumous award for his love and support of creatives in Kaduna.”

Zai, who is also the CEO of Odesco Records, added that the awardees were carefully selected, based on merit, those who put humanity first and have contributed to human capacity and social development.

Speaking on the measures put in place to address safety and security concerns during the carnival, he said “We have partnered with various security agencies to keep the area safe and make it conducive for our VIPs, awardees and other guests in attendance.”

The event will have renowned music stars like Sugar Boy and other personalities from the entertainment industry who will grace the occasion as performers, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and entertainment throughout the night.

Other side attractions at the event include; dance, poems, games, a raffle draw in which prizes worth millions of naira will be won and a free medical outreach.

The event aims not only to celebrate achievements but also to inspire future generations by recognizing and promoting excellence.

With the promise of an enchanting carnival and a star-studded award ceremony, the Inaugural Agwa Carnival and Award Night is poised to be a highlight on the city’s cultural calendar, bringing the community together for an evening of festivity, recognition, and pride.