All Set For 5th Nigeria Invitational WT20i, As Teams Prepare For World Cup

The 5th Nigeria Invitational WT20i now renamed Patricia Kambarami Cup (renamed in honour of the late cricket development pioneer), will begin on Friday, March 20 at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos.

The Rwanda women’s team will take on the Ghana women’s team in the first game of the day while the second game of the opening day will see the host country, Nigeria taking on the Zimbabwe U-19 women’s team.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the captain of the Nigerian team, Piety Lucky, said they are not under any pressure as they are going to take advantage of the tournament to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Teams taking part in the tournament are the national teams of Nigeria (host), Ghana and Rwanda, while South Africa and Zimbabwe are presenting their U-19 team, as they will be competing against the senior teams of the other three countries.

“Personally for me, we are not under any pressure,” Piety Lucky said. “The mood in camp is good and we are all ready for the tournament and see how far we can go and again it is going to be an opportunity for us to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.”