All Set For 53rd NAPHER-SD Annual Conference

All is now set for the 53rd Annual National Conference and Workshop of the National Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports, and Dance (NAPHER-SD), which begins today at the Lagos State University.

With the theme: ‘Lifelong Learning Through Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports, and Dance,’ the conference promises to be thoughtprovoking. The Chief Host, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has given her blessing for the event to be held at the institution.

The host, Prof Gabriel O. Akindoju, Dean of the Faculty of Education, has assured delegates and participants coming from across the country of a hitch-free program. This assurance was echoed by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. N.A. Sentonji. Professor R.A. Monronfolu from LASU will deliver the keynote speech, while Dr Uchenna Dim from the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, will present the lead paper at the conference, which will also feature Dr Femi Abioye of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) as a facilitator.

Meanwhile, the President of NAPHER-SD, Prof. Florence Adeyanju, has expressed her satisfaction with the progress made by the Prof. Sentonjiled LOC in organising the event.

She is particularly pleased to learn that several royal fathers will grace the conference, including HRM Oba (Dr) Suleiman Adeshina Raji-Ashade, the Oniba Ekun of IBA Kingdom, Lagos State, and HRM Oba Nojeemdeen Abidemil Aberejo, duala I, Ogunjobi III, the Adakoson of Akesan Kingdom, Lagos State, among others.